This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

This week, multi-talented British musician Jacob Collier joins ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar in Paris, to discuss his many Grammys and what he owes the late great Quincy Jones.