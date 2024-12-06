The Archbishop of Canterbury has apologised "wholeheartedly" after being accused of making jokes about Church of England safeguarding failures.

In a statement following a controversial speech in the House of Lords, Welby said he "did not intend" to make light of the situation or overlook victims' experiences.

Welby announced he was resigning on November 12, after the Makin Review concluded he failed to formally report abuse committed by John Smyth, who died in 2018.

In his final speech in the Lords, Justin Welby said peers should feel sorry for his secretary following news he would step down.

"If you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary who has seen weeks and months of work disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement," he said.

In Thursday's speech, he went on to say the review's findings meant a "head" must "roll", and his position of responsibility meant it must be his. Welby made a joke that he hoped his head would not "literally" roll.

The Archbishop also referenced a 14th-century beheading which prompted laughter from some peers.

On Friday, he said: “I would like to apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt that my speech has caused.

“I understand that my words - the things that I said, and those I omitted to say - have caused further distress for those who were traumatised, and continue to be harmed, by John Smyth’s heinous abuse, and by the far-reaching effects of other perpetrators of abuse.

“It did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors or to make light of the situation – and I am very sorry for having done so.

“It remains the case that I take both personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period after 2013, and the harm that this has caused survivors.

“I continue to feel a profound sense of shame at the Church of England’s historic safeguarding failures.”

John Smyth QC in 2017 Credit: ITN

His apology follows criticism from one of the survivors of barrister John Smyth's abuse.

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I have never come across anyone so tone deaf.

"There have been two suicide attempts. This is no time to joke. This should have been time for reflection and sorrow. I am just appalled."

Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, the Bishop of Newcastle called the speech "deeply disturbing", and Andrew Graystone - who wrote a book on Smyth’s life - called the lack of mention of victims "scandalous".

The Makin review concluded Smyth had abused more than 100 children and young men in the UK and Africa over five decades. Smyth is thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church.

A petition by some members of the General Synod gathered more than 10,000 signatures in the lead-up to his resignation.

In Thursday's Lords speech, Welby acknowledged it was "clear" he had to stand down.

