Nationwide fault causes delays on UK rail network

Rail passengers across the UK are facing disruption due to a nationwide fault with the radio system used between train drivers and signallers, National Rail has said.

Services across the UK may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

National Rail said trains “across the network” are having to start their journeys later because of the fault of the onboard GSM-R system, and “may be subject to cancellations or alterations”.

Travel disruptions are expected to continue up until 12pm.

The failure with the GSM-R system “is currently being investigated”, National Rail Enquiries said.

Here's the rundown of railway networks that are disrupted near you

Elizabeth line

Trains serving Reading and Heathrow Airport are affected, travellers are advised to wait for the next available train if their service is cancelled.

South Western Railway

The railway network said there are cancellations to services between Winchester and Basingstoke, and alterations to services on all routes.

ScotRail

ScotRail said all of its routes are disrupted. Its passengers are being permitted to travel via “any reasonable route” because of the issue.

Great Northern Rail

Great Northern reported that no trains are running between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, plus services running through Moorgate will be diverted into London Kings Cross.

What is the GSM-R system?

GSM-R is designed to enable drivers and signallers to communicate digitally at all times, including while trains are in areas such as tunnels and deep cuttings where previous analogue systems did not work.

It was rolled out to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing the patchwork of inefficient legacy systems which were expensive to maintain.

