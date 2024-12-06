Prince William to join Trump in attending reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral

The Prince of Wales could meet US President-elect Donald Trump in Paris when he joins world leaders attending the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

William will travel to France on Saturday at the request of the government for the high-profile event celebrating the restoration of the world-famous landmark following a devastating fire in 2019.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was devastated by fire in 2019 Credit: PA

"His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom."

Mr Trump and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invitations from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony.

Other guests include several French billionaires and some of the poorest Parisians who gave money to help with the renovation.

The ancient cathedral has been fully renovated since the fire. Credit: PA

Numerous ceremonies will be carried out during the reopening celebration including the ritualised reopening of the cathedral’s massive doors, the reawakening of its thunderous organ and the celebration of the first Mass.

During part one of Notre Dame’s rebirth on Saturday evening, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead more than 1,500 guests through a reopening service.

Part two on Sunday, is an inaugural Mass, with special rites to consecrate the main altar.

