Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has ignored calls to apologise to civil servants after facing accusations he used "Trumpian" language to describe them.

In a major speech on Thursday, the prime minister claimed too many people in Whitehall are “comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline”, though he insisted he did not think there was a “swamp to be drained here”.

The head of the FDA, the union that represents senior civil servants, wrote to him describing the remarks as disappointing.

The prime minister was asked whether he would consider apologising during a visit to the North East.

He did not directly answer, instead telling broadcasters: “Many civil servants have said to me this is great, we really do need to get on, make this change of this technology and this AI, different ways of not just the service that we are providing to voters - which is hugely important - but the very way we are running government.

“I do intend to drive through this reform to make sure we are delivering better for the country and, as I say, civil servants bring something very special to work, which is that sense of public service."

Starmer continued: “At the same time, I also know that we have got to press through reform, we have got to deliver Government in a better way and actually talking to civil servants, they know that, they want that change.”

He had earlier been told he must work to rebuild trust with the civil service after the remarks.

In his letter to the prime minister, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said civil servants had faced a difficult 15 years serving governments through austerity, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

He said: “Invoking the Trumpian language of ‘draining the swamp’, qualifying it, but then going on to say that ‘too many people in Whitehall are comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline’ is, I fear, far more damaging than you had considered when you chose those words.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

“Governing is a joint enterprise between civil servants and ministers. If it is to succeed, then it needs to be a strong partnership based on trust. I would therefore urge you to urgently reflect on the impact your speech yesterday has had on that relationship."

A No 10 spokesman had earlier said he would not characterise the language used by Starmer as Trumpian.

“The prime minister is setting the direction and pace that the British people expect from this government,” he added.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda