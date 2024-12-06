Storm Darragh: Where and When will it hit this weekend? 

Plans will be dampened on one of December's busiest weekends in the run up to Christmas as strong winds and severe gales put Christmas markets and outdoor illuminations at risk of destruction.

Storm Darragh will turn warnings Red in Wales and through the Bristol Channel tomorrow. This weather is expected to bring a danger to life risk and the Met Office advise people in these areas to take action to keep themselves safe.

There will be a risk to life with possible widespread damage to property and infrastructure amounting to flying debris. Disruption to travel is highly as well as power.

Here’s when, where and how we expect Storm Darragh will impact the UK: Friday 6pm: Winds begin to strengthen in the west, spreading to eastern parts of the UK by the evening. Yellow wind warnings come into force.

Gusts of 40-50mph expected inland, gusts of 60-70mph in some exposed western areas by the evening. Heavy rain in the west could lead to localised flooding. Saturday 1am: Winds become even stronger in western areas. 70-80mph possible in these areas. Saturday 3am: Winds begin to swing to a northerly direction behind the eye of the storm as it moves across the UK. A Red Danger to Life Wind Warning comes into force in parts of Wales and Southwest England.

Gusts of 90mph possible. Heavy rain in south Wales could lead to some significant flooding impacts, with an Amber Warning coming into force.The Met Office advises that the red warning holds a danger to life due to flying debris and falling trees. The coastal roads and sea fronts are vulnerable large waves with beach material being thrown.

Power cuts will impact services like mobile phone coverage. Power lines could be brought down and roofs are at risk to damage. Please be aware roads, bridges and railways lines will be closed and expect delays to bus, train, ferry services and flights. Saturday 11am: The eye of the storm moves out across the North Sea. The whole of the UK is now in very strong northerly winds. Gusts of 40-50mph widely, up to 60mph locally. 60-80mph gusts still in the west, but peak 90mph winds easing in Wales and the southwest England. Red warning expires. Saturday 9pm: Still very windy across the UK. The strongest winds in the west start to ease a little. UK gusts widely 40-50mph overnight into Sunday. 60-70mph around coasts. Sunday 3pm: Winds everywhere begin to ease. Still windy but the storm and gales will have mostly cleared.

The Met Office provides advisories for staying safe in strong winds. This includes protecting your property from damage and other people from injury.

To ensure all loose items outside of your home are secured in high winds- bins, plant pots, furniture, trampolines and sheds. Windy weather makes driving conditions and planning your route would be essentials. Listen to the radio for travel updates. It would be an idea to have access to essentials in your car- warm clothing, food, drink, blankets and a torch. It would be ideal to take a full charged mobile phone.

If you do driving in these conditions driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts. Caravans and high sided vehicles will be more vulnerable on the road. It is advised to hold the steering wheel firmly and provide more room than usual. The coasts will be vulnerable bringing high tides and large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to the sea. It would be advised to take care walking near cliffs and keeping dogs on a lead.It is key to stay indoors as much as possible- being outside in high winds makes the individual more vulnerable. It is advised to try not to walk in extreme conditions or at least shelter close to buildings or trees. Most importantly- be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. This large area of low pressure is sure to bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK. We will watch the impact of Storm Darragh unfold throughout tonight and Saturday...

