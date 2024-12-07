Syria rebels encircle Damascus in major threat to Assad regime

Syria’s armed rebels are attempting an operation to encircle the country's capital, Damascus, a spokesperson said on Telegram.

Hassan Abdulghani, the spokesperson of the rebel coalition led by the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group, said the “final phase” of their operation to “encircle” Damascus had started.

ITV News could not verify that claim.

The Syrian military denied that their forces are withdrawing from the Damascus region, calling reports of their retreat “a false media campaign… by armed terrorist organisations… with the aim of spreading panic and fear among civilians in the Damascus countryside.”

Ealier on Saturday, opposition faction fighters penetrated the town of Kanaker, in the Damascus countryside, ITV News' US affiliate CNN reported.

The rebel alliance is fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops from the northern and southernmost parts of the country.

The rebels’ claim follows tangible signs of advances in the southwestern city of Daraa – where the uprising erupted in 2011.

Further north, armed rebel fighters entered the central city of Palmyra on Saturday, as anti-regime forces leapt through patches of government-held territory in a 10-day offensive.

More to follow...

