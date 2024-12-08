McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones has been named winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 and king of the jungle.

TV personality Coleen Rooney came in second place, while Rev Richard Coles – who was part of pop duo The Communards – placed third.

During Sunday’s final Jones, 38, joined hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the studio and told them it felt “amazing” and “surreal” to win.

Earlier in the episode, the campmates reflected on what it meant to them to be in the final.

Coles said: “I can’t believe I’m one of the final three. I never thought I would make it this far.”

Jones said: “It feels amazing, I didn’t expect this at all.”

Rooney reflected in the Bush Telegraph and said: “Knowing that I have made it to the final makes me proud. I’m a proud mum, I’m a proud wife, I’m a proud daughter.”

She added: “It’s very rare that I’m proud of myself, so it means a lot. It’s very rare that I put myself first, so yeah these are happy tears.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret.