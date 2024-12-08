The New York Police Department has released two new images as the investigation into the fatal shooting of a health care executive in Manhattan enters its fifth day and the suspect remains on the run.

The pictures show the suspect masked with a hood in the backseat of a vehicle and wearing a jacket walking on the street.

While officials say the man, who has not yet been identified, has long left New York after fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday, officials said they feel confident he will be captured.

“Let him continue to believe he can hide behind a mask,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said of the suspect. “We’re going to reveal who he is, and we’re going to bring him to justice.”

Meanwhile, photos of the suspect have been circulated to multiple law enforcement agencies, including airports and border patrol stations along the Mexican and Canadian borders in the hope he won’t slip out of the country.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 (£39,240) of reward money for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The new appeal came as US media reported a backpack thought to belong to the suspect recovered near the scene contained a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and paper money from the board game Monopoly.

Credit: New York Police Department

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back on a busy Manhattan street early on December 4 as he approached the New York Hilton Midtown to attend his company’s annual investor conference.

After the attack, the shooter rode off on an electric bike and headed toward Central Park.

The killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO has rattled other health care companies concerned about their own leadership’s safety and prompted some of them to ramp up security and scrub top executives’ photos from their websites.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret.