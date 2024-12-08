Play Brightcove video

Posters and statues of President Assad were destroyed overnight, as ITV News' Joshua Dawe reports

Syria's government appears to have fallen after opposition fighters said they had entered the capital Damascus following lightning-speed advances.

The apparent fall came after the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said on early Sunday that President Bashar Assad left the country for an undisclosed location, fleeing ahead of insurgents who said they had entered the capital.

Crowds of Syrians have gathered to celebrate in the central squares of Damascus, chanting anti-Assad slogans and honking car horns. In some areas, celebratory gunshots could be heard.

Soldiers and police officers had left their posts and fled, and looters broke into the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence.

There was no immediate official statement from the Syrian government, but the country's prime minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said in a video statement that the government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

He also he didn't know the whereabouts of Assad and his defence minister.

He told the Saudi television network Al-Arabiyya that they lost communication Saturday night.

It was the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018, when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a years-long siege.

The night before, opposition forces had taken the central city of Homs, Syria’s third largest, as government forces abandoned it.

The rapidly developing events have shaken the region. Lebanon said it was closing all its land border crossings with Syria except for one that links Beirut with Damascus. Jordan closed a border crossing with Syria, too.

Eight key countries gathered with the UN special envoy on Syria on the sidelines of the Doha Summit for two hours of discussions Saturday night, and more will follow.

Why has this happened?

Rebel forces in Syria launched their largest offensive against the country's government in years in the last week, putting the Assad family's 53-year hold on power under threat.

On November 26, the opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a surprise attack on government-held areas of Aleppo - Syria's second-biggest city - cutting off the main road from Aleppo city to Damascus.

It was considered to be the most significant escalation in the conflict in Syria since March 2020, and Russia and Syria launched airstrikes in response.

By Thursday they had taken Hama in the south, which has never fallen in 13 years of fighting. They then took the city of Homs, which is on route to Syria's capital, Damascus.

Analysts say a combination of geopolitical developments have helped to create the opportunity for President Bashar al-Assad's opponents to strike, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, followed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that started on October 7, 2023.

When did fighting in Syria start?

In 2011 there was a peaceful uprising against President Assad as many people were unhappy about high unemployment, corruption and a lack of political freedom.

But those demonstrations were met with swift opposition from the government, and later escalated into a full-scale civil war which went on to devastate the country.

More than 12 million people fled their homes in response to the fighting, with neighbouring Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey hosting more than 90% of those who have fled.

