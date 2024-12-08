The Rundown from ITV News: Watch today's edition
Tap above to watch The Rundown from Sunday 8th November.
Stories featured in this edition:
Syrian rebels topple government as President Assad appears to have fled
'Good man, this one': Trump and Prince William meet at Notre-Dame cathedral
End of an Era: Most memorable moments from Taylor Swift's global tour
Other stories you might be interested in:
Children 'as young as 10 years old' exploited by criminal gangs in Wales, says support worker
Nanny wins £3 million home on the Wirral and celebrates with McDonald's happy meal
