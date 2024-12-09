Rapper Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, who claims she was also sexually assaulted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, at an after party following the MTV VMAs in 2000.

The woman, who is identified as a Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in October accusing Combs of raping her at an after party when she was aged 13.

She has since amended the civil lawsuit to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, at the same party.

The woman alleges she began to feel woozy after consuming a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom.

She alleges Carter raped her first, followed by Combs. The woman says she hit Combs and ran out of the party, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement addressed to ITV News' US partner CNN, Carter called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!

Jay-Z (left) and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs (right) in 2006 Credit: AP

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Carter added in his statement that his “only heartbreak” is for his family.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age," he said.

According to the lawsuit, the Doe’s lawyers reached out to Carter to request “a mediation to resolve this matter.”

In response to this, Jay-Z responded by "not only filing an utterly frivolous lawsuit, but by also orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment, bullying and intimidation against Plaintiff’s lawyers, their families, employees and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein."

"This effort was meant to scare Plaintiff and to discredit her counsel. That effort failed. Indeed, Plaintiff chose to file this amendment as a result of the egregious conduct perpetuated by Carter,” according to the lawsuit.

Carter called the mediation request a “blackmail attempt" and criticised Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing Doe.

Buzbee said in a statement: “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

On Sunday, Buzbee responded on social media to Carter’s statement, saying that the alleged victim “never demanded a penny from him,” claiming they only sought confidential mediation.

In November, Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution-related charges.

Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all wrongdoing in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him.

