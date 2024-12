The UK and EU should aim to have a “businesslike” relationship going forward, the Chancellor is to say as she meets European finance chiefs.

Rachel Reeves will be the first Chancellor to attend the Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers since Brexit, as the Government continues its efforts to reset relations with the bloc.

The Chancellor will acknowledge Britain and Europe’s “fractious” relationship in recent years, telling her counterparts: “Division and chaos defined the last government’s approach to Europe. It will not define ours.”

She will add: “We want a relationship built on trust, mutual respect, and pragmatism. A mature, businesslike relationship where we can put behind us the low ambitions of the past and move forward, focused instead on all that we have in common.

“And all that we might achieve together to keep our countries safe, secure and prosperous.”

Three key areas in the UK-EU relationship will be the focus of Ms Reeves’ speech. These include tackling shared challenges like the war in Ukraine, championing free trade, and strengthening economic partnerships.

Ministers have however ruled out returning to the single market, the customs union, and freedom of movement as they seek to build closer ties with Europe.

Ms Reeves will add that a closer economic relationship between the UK and the EU is “not a zero-sum game”.

“It’s about improving both our growth prospects,” she will add.

The Chancellor will continue: “The reset in relations is about doing what is the best interests of our shared economies and those that depend on it.

“That means breaking down barriers to trade, creating opportunities to invest and helping our businesses sell in each other’s markets.

“That’s why I’m here today; that’s what our reset seeks to achieve.”

