Man jailed after high speed chase: Police release Dashcam footage

He'd been involved in a high speed chase driving at 65mph in a 30mph zone.

33-year-old Robert Hunter was arrested on Leverington Road in Wisbech.

A man who seriously injured someone when he crashed his car last year has been jailed for more than three years.

He lost control of his silver Ford Fusion and hit a van travelling in the other direction.

He then hit the rear of a Renault Kadjar, which rolled after colliding with a stationary Audi.

Hunter’s Fusion then hit a lamppost and came to a stop but he made off on foot with his passenger.

He only made it a short distance before being arrested.

The driver of the Renault Kadjar suffered serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. They have since recovered from their injuries.

Hunter, of Colville Road, in Newton, Wisbech, was summonsed to court for driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing a blade in a public place.

He's been jailed for three years and nine months.