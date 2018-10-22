Julian Cole: Three police officers dismissed for lying about what happened to paralysed student

Three Bedfordshire Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct, and a fourth of misconduct, after a student was left paralysed following an incident outside a Bedford nightclub.

Julian Cole, who was an athlete studying at the University of Bedfordshire at the time, was involved in a scuffle with bouncers and police officers outside the former Elements nightclub in 2013.

He was left with life-changing injuries, including brain damage and a broken neck.

PCs Hannah Ross, Sanjeev Kalyan and Nicholas Oates were found guilty of gross misconduct for lying about what happened and have been dismissed from the force, while Sgt Andrew Withey was given a final written warning after being found guilty of misconduct at a hearing in Stevenage.

None of the police officers were accused of causing Mr Cole's injuries and The Crown Prosecution Service decided there was no criminal conduct following lengthy investigations.