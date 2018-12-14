Baby attacked by two dogs in Yaxley dies in hospital

A baby boy who was attacked at his home by two dogs has died in hospital.

Reuben McNulty, who was just a few weeks old, was left fighting for his life after the incident in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, on November 18.

Cambridgeshire Police said Reuben died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Thursday.

Paramedics were called to his home in the early hours of the morning after Reuben was attacked by the family's two Staffordshire bull terriers.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with severe head injuries and later transferred to Addenbrooke's.

His parents, Daniel McNulty and Amy Litchfield, are believed to have been questioned by police and released pending further inquiries.

Following the incident, a man at the property who did not want to be identified, said: "They're in bits, they're devastated."

Police said in a statement released on Friday: "Both of the dogs have been destroyed.

"A 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, have been released under investigation.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been handed to the coroner."