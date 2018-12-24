Advertisement

Couple build 8ft tall advent calendar out of nearly half a million Lego bricks!

It wouldn't be Christmas for one couple in Cambridgeshire without the giant Lego model they build each year in their lounge.

Mike Addis and Catherine Weightman use thousands of the toy bricks to make the festive display at their home in Huntingdon.

They've been doing it for 25 years and this year's creation is an eight foot tall advent calendar.

It comes complete with brussel sprouts, mince pies and of course Santa Claus on his sleigh!

It's taken a couple of months and we got more friends and neighbours involved this year but we're very pleased with the result.

– Catherine Weightman
I think there are just as many fans of LEGO as adults are there are children, I think it's something we've grown up with and we really enjoy it and we like the creativity of it, we like the challenge of being able to do different things, so for instance doing round objects like mince pies is a bit of a challenge when you've got square bricks.

– Mike Addis
Behind every door they've created Christmas scenes like the one above- this year they've used 450,000 bricks to build the calendar.

