- ITV Report
Couple build 8ft tall advent calendar out of nearly half a million Lego bricks!
It wouldn't be Christmas for one couple in Cambridgeshire without the giant Lego model they build each year in their lounge.
Mike Addis and Catherine Weightman use thousands of the toy bricks to make the festive display at their home in Huntingdon.
They've been doing it for 25 years and this year's creation is an eight foot tall advent calendar.
It comes complete with brussel sprouts, mince pies and of course Santa Claus on his sleigh!
Behind every door they've created Christmas scenes like the one above- this year they've used 450,000 bricks to build the calendar.