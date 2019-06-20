Couple devastated after their Norfolk cottage starts sinking

. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A thatched cottage on the Norfolk Broads has become a tourist attraction for all the wrong reasons - it's sinking. Owner Gail Pitts told ITV News Anglia that her and her husband discovered their home on the River Bure in Horning had started to tilt around three months ago.

The extent of the damage is clear to see. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The devastated couple have now been forced to move out of their home while they wait to find out whether it will have to be demolished. They say there had been no warning signs the property, which had only recently been re-thatched, was starting to sink. Signs have been erected around the property with the words Danger, Unsafe.

Credit: ITV News Anglia