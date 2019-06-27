Baby in critical condition after falling from flat window in Luton

A baby has suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from the window of a first-floor flat in Luton.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services have attended an incident in which a toddler has fallen from a first floor flat in Wellington Street, Luton.

"We were called at around 1pm to reports that a baby had fallen from an open window and officers attended.

"The baby has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 180 of today (27 June)."