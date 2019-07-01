Entertainer Michael Barrymore calls off compensation claim over death at his home

Police say entertainer Michael Barrymore has agreed to call off a compensation claim after being arrested during an investigation into the death of a man at his home.

The 67-year-old, who was investigated following the death of Stuart Lubbock 18 years ago, had sued Essex Police and claimed that a wrongful arrest had damaged his career.

But Court of Appeal judges concluded that he would be entitled to only "nominal" damages.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said on Monday that Barrymore's claim had now been discontinued by agreement.

She said the force had not made any payment to the entertainer.

Neither Barrymore, nor a lawyer who represented him, was available for comment.

Mr Lubbock's father, Terry, 74, said: "That's brilliant news. I'm raising my arms.