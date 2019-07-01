Visitor spotted dead zoo keeper in tiger's enclosure, inquest hears

A keeper mauled to death by a tiger at a zoo in Cambridgeshire was spotted by a visitor in the public viewing area who raised the alarm, an inquest has heard.

Rosa King, 33, was cleaning the windows of the tiger enclosure when she was attacked by a Malayan male called Cicip at Hamerton Zoo Park.

She died at the scene on May 29 2017, Monday's inquest in Huntingdon was told.

Nicholas Moss, Cambridgeshire's assistant coroner, said that immediately after the attack two gates and a metal vertical slide, designed to ensure staff and tigers were not in the paddock at the same time, were found to have been open.

Ms King, who was working alone, entered the enclosure shortly before the zoo opened to the public at 10am.

The male tiger Cicip "would tend to urinate on the windows during the day so they need to be cleaned so the public have a good view", Mr Moss said.

Frank York, a visitor to the zoo, saw her body from the viewing area and raised the alarm. Keepers fetched the zoo's tranquiliser gun, while armed firearms officers and paramedics attended.

Neither the tranquiliser nor police firearms were used.