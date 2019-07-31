Advertisement

Cambridge student dies after reportedly falling out of plane on study trip to Madagascar

A Cambridge University student from Milton Keynes has died after she reportedly fell out of a plane while on a study trip to Madagascar.

The Foreign Office have confirmed Alana Cutland, 19, died while on an internship in Madagascar earlier this month.

It's being reported that she fell from a Cessna-style light aircraft shortly after take-off.

In a statement released through the FO, the family said:

Our daughter Alana was a bright, independent young woman, who was loved and admired by all those that knew her.

She was always so kind and supportive to her family and friends, which resulted in her having a very special connection with a wide network of people from all walks of her life, who we know will miss her dearly.

Alana grasped every opportunity that was offered to her with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure, always seeking to extend her knowledge and experience in the best ways possible.

She was particularly excited to be embarking on the next stage of her education, on an internship in Madagascar complimenting her studies in Natural Sciences.

Alana was also a talented dancer and embraced the more creative side of her talents with joy and commitment. Her thirst for discovering more of the world always ensured she made the most of every second of her action-packed young life.

We are heartbroken at the loss of our wonderful, beautiful daughter, who lit up every room she walked in to, and made people smile just by being there."

– Family statement

A statement has also been issued by Robson College, Cambridge University

Robinson College is deeply shocked by the news of Alana's death. In her two years here, she made a huge contribution to many different aspects of life in the college. She will be sorely missed by us all.The college extends its sincerest condolences to Alana's family at this extremely difficult time.

– Dr David Woodman, Robinson College, Cambridge University