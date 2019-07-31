- ITV Report
-
Cambridge student dies after reportedly falling out of plane on study trip to Madagascar
A Cambridge University student from Milton Keynes has died after she reportedly fell out of a plane while on a study trip to Madagascar.
The Foreign Office have confirmed Alana Cutland, 19, died while on an internship in Madagascar earlier this month.
It's being reported that she fell from a Cessna-style light aircraft shortly after take-off.
In a statement released through the FO, the family said:
A statement has also been issued by Robson College, Cambridge University