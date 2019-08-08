Two teenagers critically ill after being pulled from sea at Clacton

Emergency services were called around 1.40pm to reports that three people were pulled from the water near to Clacton Pier and were being treated on the beach.

Two teenagers are in a critical condition after being pulled from the water at Clacton.

Police, coastguard, paramedics, an air ambulance and the RNLI all attended the scene, and the three patients were treated on the beach.

ITV Anglia understands they are three teenagers. Two 15-year-old girls and one boy, aged 16.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said in a statement: "We are currently attending an incident in the Clacton area.

"At this time three critical care teams are in attendance: two from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"They are helping to provide critical care along with our partners from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and other emergency services."

Clacton Pier opened in 1870, and sticks out approximately 150m into the North Sea off the coast of the popular seaside town.