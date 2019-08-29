Major fire breaks out at Hotpoint in Peterborough

Around 30 trailer units have gone up in flames in a major fire at the Hotpoint warehouse in Peterborough.

The fire service was called to the industrial park behind the Hotpoint building in Celta Road just before 7pm.

Eight fire crews are on the scene as well as the police and ambulance service.

Witnesses have said they heard large explosions and saw lots of smoke.

Cambridgeshire police are urging people to avoid the area while they tackle the blaze.

A police spokesperson said: "Temporary road closures have been put in place in Shrewsbury Avenue, Morley Way and Celta Road up to the junction with the A15. The A15 remains open.

"There are not believed to be any casualties.

"Members of the public are urged to avoid the area and local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.

"It is expected emergency services will be working late into the night to tackle the blaze."