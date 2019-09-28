Navy team blow up one of the largest German bombs ever dropped on Britain

A team of Royal Navy bomb disposal experts have destroyed a huge German bomb from the Second World War after it was discovered in the wreck of a warship off Essex.

Divers from Historic England discovered the 987kg bomb while they were diving on the wreck of the 17th century ship 'London' near Southend Pier.

An eight man team of Navy divers were sent from Portsmouth to tackle the huge bomb.

They towed it out into the estuary before blowing it up in a complex operation that took six days.

Lieutenant Ben Brown, Officer in Charge of Southern Diving Unit Two, said the bomb was one of the largest pieces of German ordnance ever found in the Thames Estuary.