Body found in Stevenage could be that of murdered Joy Morgan

Police investigating the murder of missing student Joy Morgan say a body has been found in woodland just outside Stevenage.

It was discovered in Norton Green where police had previously searched for the murdered 20-year-old.

A statement from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called by a member of the public at 7.43am on Saturday October 5 to reports of a suspected human body found in woodland off Chadwell Road, Stevenage."

Joy, who was studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen alive in Ilford in East London on Boxing Day last year.

Shohfah-El Israel, from North London, was found guilty of her murder and sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison.

