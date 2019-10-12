50th 'necklace seal' being cared for by RSPCA in Norfolk

“It’s hard to describe how much pain and distress something like this can cause a seal - they are weighed down by this huge mass of discarded netting, which must make it hard for them to swim, and then the net starts to cut and embed into their neck too. The injuries are horrendous, sometimes inches deep, and all the while the seal is becoming weaker and weaker and cannot feed so their suffering continues and they slowly starve to death. It is just horrific.

Sadly we know that the seals that come to us are the lucky ones and I fear there are many, many more out their in our waters suffering the same fate, but they are never seen.

“This is also just one species of wildlife, at our centre we see so many animals coming into us with injuries caused as a result of discarded rubbish and litter.”