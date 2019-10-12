- ITV Report
50th 'necklace seal' being cared for by RSPCA in Norfolk
The number of seals injured by discarded plastic waste and netting in the sea off the Norfolk coast has reached a record number.
Fifty seals have now been cared for at the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn with injuries caused by man-made rubbish in the sea.
Scylla is the latest, the adult seal was found on Horsey beach with a severe wound to his neck. He was also underweight, weighing just a quarter of what he should be.
The animal charity's been collecting data since 2008 when there were just two seals treated for similar injuries.
So far this year there have been eight seals treated for neck injuries.
The RSPCA says the ‘necklace’ injuries are usually as a result of fishing netting and lines, but so far this year three of the seals taken to the centre have had injuries caused by frisbee-type rings embedded in their neck.