Wildlife group speaks of shock after baby hedgehogs kicked to death in Ipswich

A wildlife group in Ipswich has revealed it has had to deal with two incidents of baby hedgehogs being kicked to death in the town in recent weeks.

According to the Ravenswood Wildlife Group, both incidents happened in the Nacton Road area and involved groups of teenagers.

One of the animals had to be put to sleep because its injuries were so severe, while the second, affectionately known as 'Tiny Tim' by staff, survived for a few days before he eventually died from brain damage.

Writing on Facebook, Astrid Martin from the group said in the most recent case, a resident had to "step in" to stop the brutal attack going any further.