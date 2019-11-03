- ITV Report
One dead and three injured after car smashes into pub in Colchester
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car smashed into a pub in Colchester.
The victim is believed to be in his 40s while three people have been taken to hospital, one with life-changing injuries.
Police were called to the Spinnaker Public House in Hythe Quay, Colchester, to reports of a car hitting the pub shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.
The arrested man has also been detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, death by dangerous driving and assault.
The road is closed and is likely to be shut for most of the morning, drivers are being advised to avoid the area and to plan their journey.