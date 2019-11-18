Fresh heartbreak for family of Leah Croucher after death of her brother

Their father John posted on Facebook that 24-year old Haydon died suddenly in hospital.

There is fresh heartbreak for the family of missing Milton Keynes teenager Leah Croucher after the death of her older brother.

"Haydon was a kind, generous, funny, witty and loving person and in his words an amazingly good looking bloke. He had a huge heart. He was only 24. Too young to be gone forever. He has left behind two families and friends that loved him dearly. We will all miss him. Always. Be at peace Haydon. If Leah is up there with you look after each other as always, until we get there. We love and miss you both terribly. Our world could not be more broken than it is now."

19-year old Leah disappeared on her way to work in Milton Keynes in February.

Leah went missing from her home in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley on Friday 15th February this year. She had not told her parents where she had been for 75 minutes on Valentine's night.

She was last seen in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, Milton Keynes just after 8.15am and was walking towards work in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Leah disappeared the next day on her way to work in Milton Keynes. Her mobile phone and bank account have not been used since.

Three witnesses reported that a female that could possibly have been Leah was seen by Furzton Lake, another lake in the city on 15 February, between 9.30am and 11.15am. She was reported as being "angry, upset and crying".

A search of the lake was carried out but nothing was found.