25 migrants found in refrigerated container bound for Felixstowe

Twenty-five migrants have been found in a refrigerated container on a ferry that was heading to Felixstowe from the Netherlands.

The Britannia Seaways ship returned to the port of Vlaardingen, near Rotterdam, after the stowaways were discovered.

Gert Jakobsen, vice president of communications with the ship's operator DFDS, said the migrants were found after they made a hole in the trailer.

The roll on, roll off ferry was not far off the Dutch coast en route to the Suffolk town when the discovery was made at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Mr Jakobsen said police were waiting at the port and the migrants were taken to hospital by ambulance to check for hypothermia.

"We don't know about the checks. Of course, they were not in a very good condition" he said.