- ITV Report
-
Woman killed in London Bridge attack was former University of Cambridge student
The woman killed in the London Bridge terror attack on Friday was a former University of Cambridge student, Professor Stephen J Toope, the university's Vice-Chancellor, said in a statement.
A member of staff from the University of Cambridge was among those injured.
Yesterday it was revealed 25 year old Jack Merritt from Cottenham in Cambridgeshire, who worked for the Unversity of Cambridge, was also killed.