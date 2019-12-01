Woman killed in London Bridge attack was former University of Cambridge student

"I am devastated to learn that among the victims of the London Bridge attack were staff and alumni of the University of Cambridge, taking part in an event to mark five years of the Learning Together programme. What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative programme, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.

I am sad beyond words to report that a course coordinator, Jack Merritt, was killed, as was a former student not yet named by the Metropolitan Police. Among the three people injured, whose identities have not been publicly released, is a member of University staff.

Our University condemns this abhorrent and senseless act of terror. Our condolences, our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. We will be providing all the support we can to our colleagues, including counselling for staff and students who are affected by the event. We are grateful to the Metropolitan Police, to local emergency services, and to those members of the public – including students, staff, alumni and other participants at the event – who selflessly intervened to contain the incident."