Man and boy of 13 arrested over murder of 25 year old woman in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation after a 25-year-old woman died following an attack in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

The incident happened last night when a woman was stabbed near St George’s Way at about 8.30pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident and remain in police custody at this time. A second 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and also remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”

A scene-guard in Wellingborough Road is expected to be in place for the rest of the day and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Increased police patrols by both response officers and neighbourhood officers will be taking place in the area to reassure the local community. If you have any concerns, please approach one of our officers who will be happy to assist.