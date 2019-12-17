Vicar of Finedon, Rev Richard Coles, announces death of partner Rev David Coles

Reverend Richard Coles has announced the death of his civil partner, Reverend David Coles, 42.

The 57-year-old Northamptonshire vicar made the announcement on Twitter, saying that his partner had "been ill for a while", and thanked the “brilliant teams” at Kettering General hospital for looking after him.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wrote on Twitter: "I'm very sorry to say that Rev David Coles has died."

He said funeral details would follow, adding, "'the Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended'."

The couple, who met in 2007, lived together with their dogs at their vicarage in Finedon, Northamptonshire.

In his Twitter bio, Rev David Coles described himself as "carer to five delinquent yet delightful dachshunds. A dilettante potter, designer, gardener & narrow boat enthusiast".