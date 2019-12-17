- ITV Report
Vicar of Finedon, Rev Richard Coles, announces death of partner Rev David Coles
Reverend Richard Coles has announced the death of his civil partner, Reverend David Coles, 42.
The 57-year-old Northamptonshire vicar made the announcement on Twitter, saying that his partner had "been ill for a while", and thanked the “brilliant teams” at Kettering General hospital for looking after him.
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wrote on Twitter: "I'm very sorry to say that Rev David Coles has died."
He said funeral details would follow, adding, "'the Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended'."
The couple, who met in 2007, lived together with their dogs at their vicarage in Finedon, Northamptonshire.
In his Twitter bio, Rev David Coles described himself as "carer to five delinquent yet delightful dachshunds. A dilettante potter, designer, gardener & narrow boat enthusiast".
Dianne Buswell, Mr Coles professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing, wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending all my love to you Rev! My prayers and thoughts are with you x"
Fellow Strictly contestant Susan Calman wrote: "Oh darling, I'm so sorry. Sending all my love xx"
Author Philip Pullman wrote: "Richard, I'm so sorry to hear that. You have all my sympathy."