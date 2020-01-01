- ITV Report
Northamptonshire man killed in Thailand by firework exploding in his face
A man from Corby has died in Thailand after a firework reportedly exploded in his face during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Local police said Gary McLaren, 50, was killed when a firework he was trying to light exploded during a visit to the resort town of Pattaya.
He died at the scene shortly after midnight, according to reports.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said it was supporting the family.
Mr McLaren's friends were seen crying at the scene, where a large firework was found and taken for evidence, the Bangkok Post reported.
According to the Press Association, Mr McLaren had visited Thailand before and had arrived a few days prior to New Year's Eve.
He worked within MotoGP, for the International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA), which represents the interests of all the teams involved in the sport.
He had previously worked at Team Suzuki Ecstar as a Data Acquisition Engineer
They tweeted: "We are very shocked and sad to learn of the death of Gary McLaren.
"Gary worked at Suzuki for 11 years, and remained a good friend to us all while he continued working in the paddock for IRTA. Our thoughts with his loved ones, we’ll really miss him."