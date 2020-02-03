'Everyone is welcome': Messages of solidarity posted at Winchester Tower in Norwich after 'Brexit Day' poster

Norfolk Police has confirmed it's investigating the incident as as a "racially aggravated public order incident" and the posters have been seized for forensic enquiries.

The poster, titled "Happy Brexit Day" was reportedly stuck to fire doors on all 15 floors of Winchester Tower in Norwich last week, ordering people to "speak English or leave".

A tower block in Norwich has been inundated with messages of support from the local community after a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day.

The discovery came hours before the UK officially left the European Union at 11pm on Friday 31st January.

The poster, which has since been shared on social media, read: "As we finally have our great country back we feel there is one rule to that needs to be made clear to Winchester Tower residents.

"We do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats.

"We are now our own country again and the Queen's English is the spoken tongue here.

"If you do want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council so they can let British people live here and we can return to what was normality before you infected this once great island.

"It's a simple choice obey the rule of the majority or leave.

"You won't have long till our government will implement rules that will put British first. So best evolve or leave. God save the Queen, her government, and all true patriots."