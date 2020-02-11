Chesney Hawkes to help pupils finally celebrate dance school’s 25th anniversary
After months of lockdowns and postponements, students at one Norfolk dance school are gearing up for the show of their lives at the Theatre Royal in Norwich – alongside one of Britain’s greatest 90s pop icons.
The Michala Jane School of Dance had been due to celebrate its 25th anniversary last April but was postponed just 3 weeks beforehand as the country went into lockdown. After 2 other rescheduled dates they are able to finally get their moment in the spotlight - and helping them on stage will be ‘The One And Only’ Chesney Hawkes.
Some 300 pupils will be showcasing their dance, music and theatre skills this weekend. Other special guests include the X Factor’s The Squirrels and past students many of whom have gone on to work in the performing arts.
The show will take place at the Theatre Royal Norwich on Friday 10th April at 7pm.