After months of lockdowns and postponements, students at one Norfolk dance school are gearing up for the show of their lives at the Theatre Royal in Norwich – alongside one of Britain’s greatest 90s pop icons.

The Michala Jane School of Dance had been due to celebrate its 25th anniversary last April but was postponed just 3 weeks beforehand as the country went into lockdown. After 2 other rescheduled dates they are able to finally get their moment in the spotlight - and helping them on stage will be ‘The One And Only’ Chesney Hawkes.

Some 300 pupils will be showcasing their dance, music and theatre skills this weekend. Other special guests include the X Factor’s The Squirrels and past students many of whom have gone on to work in the performing arts.

“Seeing how our close school community dealt with the disappointment of last April, then get even closer as we varied between online and socially distanced classes, to where we are today, has been wonderful and actually inspirational to me. Our students and their families have not only pulled together, but they have pushed themselves" Michala Jane Bott, Principal and Founder

"The evening will be the most amazing celebration of the last 25 years and I’m thrilled that so many ex-pupils are joining with our current students of all abilities and backgrounds to make it the best night ever. We have some truly amazing guest stars performing too – and we’re just overjoyed the devilishly timeless Chesney Hawkes will be there as the absolute cherry on the icing on our birthday cake!” > Michala Jane Bott, Principal and Founder

The show will take place at the Theatre Royal Norwich on Friday 10th April at 7pm.