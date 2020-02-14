‘There's a certain person out there that is keeping evidence from the police... I will name him.'

The father of missing Milton Keynes teenager Leah Croucher says he knows "a certain person" is keeping information about his daughter from the police - and will name him if he does not come forward.

Speaking a year on from her disappearance, Leah's family said they completely broken and were struggling to cope with still not knowing what happened to her.

The teenager was last seen at home in Emerson Valley by her family at 10pm on Valentine's Day 2019 and the last known sighting of her was the following day, February 15, at Buzzacott Lane in Furzton. She was 19 at the time.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information on the one-year anniversary.

But Leah's father John Croucher believes he knows someone who has vital information about his daughter - and has issued them an ultimatum.