Essex teenager dies weeks after friends raised £300,000 for life-saving treatment

"It’s with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful brave Lily. On Thurs 13th Feb Lily suffered a huge seizure, she was ventilated and we were transferred to Addenbrooks Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

On Friday she was removed from breathing apparatus and seemed to be doing well. During the evening she struggled to breathe alone, she also had regular intervals where she was unresponsive and continued to have seizures.

She fought long and hard all day Saturday into this morning. We are utterly heartbroken but we couldn’t be prouder of our girl. Fly high beautiful, cancer free and forever 14 years old."