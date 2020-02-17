- ITV Report
Essex teenager dies weeks after friends raised £300,000 for life-saving treatment
A 14-year-old from Essex has died just weeks after her best friend helped raise more than £300,000 to fund treatment for her brain tumour.
Lily Wythe from Eastwood was diagnosed five months ago with one of the deadliest forms of childhood cancer called DIPG. The tumour affects the central nervous system and only 10% of children survive two years after being diagnosed.
Her family were told the only treatment available in the UK was radiotherapy which would give her a few extra months. But the Wythes found a promising clinical trial in the America but needed to raise £300,000 to cover medical expenses.
So her best friend Lillie Cotgrove set up the One Pound Warriors Facebook page to encourage people to help fund Lily's surgery in the United States.
Celebrities including Jonathan Ross, Steven Gerrard and Martin Freeman backed the campaign. Read more here.
But at the weekend Lily's family posted on facebook that the teenager had passed away.