Pregnant nurse dies with coronavirus but her baby is saved

The Luton & Dunstable hospital in Bedfordshire has confirmed one of its nurses has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, was pregnant and her baby daughter was delivered successfully and is well.

The hospital paid tribute to Ms Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who had worked on a general ward there for five years, saying she was "highly valued and loved" by her colleagues.

She was admitted for treatment last Tuesday and she died on Easter Sunday.