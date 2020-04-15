Advertisement

Pregnant nurse dies with coronavirus but her baby is saved

A pregnant nurse at the Luton & Dunstable has died with coronavirus but her baby was saved Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Luton & Dunstable hospital in Bedfordshire has confirmed one of its nurses has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, was pregnant and her baby daughter was delivered successfully and is well.

The hospital paid tribute to Ms Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who had worked on a general ward there for five years, saying she was "highly valued and loved" by her colleagues.

She was admitted for treatment last Tuesday and she died on Easter Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday 12th April.

"Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.

"She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

– David Carter, CEO, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
