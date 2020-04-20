Tributes paid after member of staff at Northampton Hospital dies from coronavirus aged 34

A member of staff at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Joanna Klenczon, 34, had worked at the hospital for ten years managing cleaning teams.

In a statement from NGH it was confirmed that she died on Thursday, 9 April, after "receiving the best care we could provide."

The hospital added: "Her colleagues remember her as someone who was courteous, polite, a good organiser and team member who set high standards, and was prepared to go the extra mile.

"Our thoughts are with Joanna’s family at this time and we offer them our sincere condolences."

Dr Sonia Swart, Chief Executive of NGH, said: "Joanna touched the lives of so many people at NGH and she will be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her.

"We are offering our support to our staff during this difficult time whilst we all mourn the loss of one of our team members.

"We would ask that the privacy of Joanna’s family, friends and colleagues is respected at this time”.

So far the deaths of 43 NHS staff as a result of the virus have been officially confirmed by the Department for Health, but the actual figure is believed to be higher.