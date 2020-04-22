Hospital given new breathing aids- thanks to Formula One team just down the road

Northampton General Hospital have taken delivery of new breathing devices to be used in the fight against COVID-19 - thanks to Mercedes-Benz just down the road.

The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices were made at the Mercedes-Benz Technology Centre in Brixworth in Northampton and designed by the University College London and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP.)

The devices work by supporting patients to receive a steady flow of oxygen through their nose and mouth while wearing a mask. This treatment reduces the effort it takes to breathe in, as the pressure from the oxygen supply helps the lungs to stay open.