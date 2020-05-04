'Explosions' at Impington Village College in Cambridgeshire after fire breaks out

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a college near Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to Impington Village College on Sunday evening (May 3) just before 10.30pm after a skip caught fire and spread to the main building.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that cylinders had exploded.

The fire is now under control and no one is thought to be injured.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and stay inside and keep windows closed.