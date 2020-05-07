With thousands of teenagers missing out on large chunks of schooling as they head towards GCSEs or A-levels, there's concern about what lockdown will mean for their studies.

Watch Elodie Harper's full report below:

Rahan Chowdhury is a pupil at Impington Village College in Cambridgeshire. He's been doing his school work from home during lockdown and say he's concerned about all the classes he's missing. He's due to take his GCSEs next year.

Rahan Chowdhury is one of the many students concerned about taking GCSEs next year Credit: ITV News Anglia

“I feel like it couldn’t have happened at a worse time, next year I’m going to be taking my GCSE exams and having to learn so much stuff when I’m not even at school is kind of handicapping me for next year because I need to learn everything I’ve missed out on next year as well.” Rahan Chowdhury, Pupil, Impington Village College

Gethin Watkins, also a pupil at the same college, is due to his International Baccalaureate and A level exams next year. He says the support from the school has been great.

"There’s a lot of support out there, the guys at school are great, the teachers are amazing, all the work’s been set, but you can’t parallel it to the experience of being in a classroom.” Gethin Watkins, Pupil, Impington Village College

The Head Teacher says everyone at home is being given set work to do, but understands that this cannot compensate for the lack of school.

“Your child is not going to make the same progress in the summer term of 2020 that they would have done if they were in school every day. We’re going to have a steep road to climb when we come back to school, but we are 100 percent prepared for that, and when the young people are back in school, that’s when we are going to be able to make a real difference.” Ryan Kelsall, Headteacher, IVC

The school plans to extent teaching hours next year to help those like Rahan and Gethin. They also say they're going to push back mock exams and allow some students to drop subjects. Like every other school in the region, this will all be determined by how long it is until students are allowed to go back to school.

