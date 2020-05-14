Newborn baby found dead at Suffolk recycling centre

The body of a newborn baby has been found at a recycling centre in Needham Market in Suffolk.

The girl was discovered at 3pm on Thursday, 14 May, and is believed to have been born very recently.

A cordon is in place at the site on Ipswich Road and police are now urging the mother to get in touch.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: "We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

"Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.