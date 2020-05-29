40-foot dead whale washes up on beach in Essex

A 40 foot dead whale has washed up on a beach in Essex.

The animal was spotted in Clacton on Friday morning and the area has since been sealed off.

Essex Police says it's working with other organisations, including the 'Big Blue Ocean Cleanup', to decide how to move the whale.

In a statement Essex police said: “Sadly a 40ft whale has been washed up on Clacton this morning.

“We are currently in attendance with other organisations and discussions are under way on how to remove her. The area is cordoned off and the public are advised to stay away.”

Police are urging the public to stay away.