Going viral: Museum reimagines art in wake of Covid-19
A museum has created postcard versions of how some of its artworks might look in times of social distancing.
The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge has remastered some of its old masters to see how they might have looked if painted during a pandemic.
In a re-imagined version of Bridesmaid (pictured above), painted by John Everett Millais in 1851, his subject dons a delicate floral face mask to match her silken gown.
The personal protective equipment also features in updated takes on The Twins, his portrait of Kate and Grace Hoare, as they prepare for an outing with their faithful hound - and in Belgian painter Alfred Emile Leopold Stevens's La Liseuse, which translates as The Reader.
The images have been created as a range of postcards for sale, to help support Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, which has been closed to the public since March due to the pandemic.
Other museums have had to be equally creative. The Centre for Computing History in Cambridge has created a version of itself in the hit game Animal Crossing.