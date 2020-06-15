Advertisement

Search underway for pilot after US military jet from Suffolk crashes in the sea

A US Air Force F-15C Eagle from Lakenheath in Suffolk has crashed in the North Sea Credit: Madeline Herzog/Us Air/Zuma Press/PA Images

A search is underway in the North Sea for a military pilot after a US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet aircraft crashed.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

The plane was on a routine training mission off Middlesbrough with one pilot on board when the crash happened at about 9.40 am on Monday.

The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot is not known at the moment.

The US Airforce has called on UK Search and Rescue to help with the incident.

"At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support."

– Statement from 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk

The 48th Fighter Wing tweeted pictures of planes earlier with the hashtag #WeAreLiberty! #ReadyAF

