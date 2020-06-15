Search underway for pilot after US military jet from Suffolk crashes in the sea

A search is underway in the North Sea for a military pilot after a US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet aircraft crashed.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

The plane was on a routine training mission off Middlesbrough with one pilot on board when the crash happened at about 9.40 am on Monday.

The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot is not known at the moment.

The US Airforce has called on UK Search and Rescue to help with the incident.