US pilot confirmed dead after jet from Suffolk crashes in North Sea

An F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing Credit: ITV Anglia

RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk has confirmed that the pilot missing after his plane crashed into the North Sea has been found dead.

His F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was located earlier and now the US Air Force says the pilot has died.

The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.

  • RAF Lakenheath issued a video statement by Colonel Will Marshall, Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, confirming the pilot had died

This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

– 48th Fighter Wing
