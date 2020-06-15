- ITV Report
-
US pilot confirmed dead after jet from Suffolk crashes in North Sea
RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk has confirmed that the pilot missing after his plane crashed into the North Sea has been found dead.
His F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was located earlier and now the US Air Force says the pilot has died.
The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.
- RAF Lakenheath issued a video statement by Colonel Will Marshall, Commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, confirming the pilot had died
- Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes