RAF Lakenheath name pilot who died after jet crashed into North Sea

1st Lt Kenneth Allen pictured as a small boy and in his USAF uniform Credit: Family picture

RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk has confirmed that the pilot killed after his plane crashed into the North Sea on Monday was 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen. His F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was located and later, the US Air Force confirmed that the pilot had died.

Lt. Allen was flying a F-15C Eagle that crashed into the North Sea. Credit: ITV Anglia

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness,” said Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. Lt. Allen was the Assistant Chief of Weapons and Tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron. He first arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing in February this year and is survived by his wife and parents. The cause of the crash is not known. Watch Stuart Leithes' report here:

Tributes to 1st Lt Kage Allen, who was from Utah, have been posted on Facebook with the permission of his family. Follow the Flag says he will receive a hero's welcome when he returns.

