RAF Lakenheath name pilot who died after jet crashed into North Sea
RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk has confirmed that the pilot killed after his plane crashed into the North Sea on Monday was 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen.
His F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was located and later, the US Air Force confirmed that the pilot had died.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness,” said Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander.
Lt. Allen was the Assistant Chief of Weapons and Tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron. He first arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing in February this year and is survived by his wife and parents.
The cause of the crash is not known.
Tributes to 1st Lt Kage Allen, who was from Utah, have been posted on Facebook with the permission of his family. Follow the Flag says he will receive a hero's welcome when he returns.
The F15C is a model of jet that has been used by the US Air Force since 1979.
RAF Lakenheath is the "largest US Air Force-operated base in England and the only US air forces in Europe F15 fighter wing", its website said.
The 48th Fighter Wing, which has operated from the base since 1960, has more than 4,500 "active-duty military members".
Its mission statement is to "provide worldwide responsive combat air power and support".
In October 2014, an F15D fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath crashed in fields near Spalding in Lincolnshire.
The pilot ejected safely, suffering only minor injuries, and no-one on the ground was hurt.
A US Air Force investigation found that the crash was caused by the "angle of attack" of the aircraft and "imperfections" in the assembly of the jet's nose cap.
In October 2015, US pilot Major Taj Sareen died when his F-18 Hornet jet crashed on farmland near RAF Lakenheath. A subsequent investigation found the 34-year-old did not report problems with his aircraft before take-off.